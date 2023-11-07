Downriver nonprofit working to build tiny homes for homeless veterans

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nonprofit organization in Wyandotte is working to build a tiny home community for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Downriver for Veterans was established in 2017. The organization helps veterans secure housing, clothing, food and much more.

"I found out there is nothing Downriver for veterans. They couldn’t get boots, they couldn’t get a meal — there was nothing for veterans," said Ann Rudisill, who founded the organization.

Over the last eight years, Rudisill says she has given away $1.5 million worth of goods to veterans, including more than 40 cars and 15 sets of new teeth.



"The biggest issue that we have now is housing, the way the prices have skyrocketed. So, veterans are no longer able to survive where they are," Rudisill said.

The nonprofit is now working to build a tiny home village in Pinckney after securing 40 acres of land from a donor.

Veterans say work like this would be transformative for many.

"We need help. The government isn’t giving us the help that we really need. They’re giving us the crumbs off the cake," said Victor Stoddard, who served in the Navy from 1962 to 1966.

Stoddard says the transition back to regular life was challenging mentally and financially. He says it has gotten harder as he's gotten older and the cost of living has gone up.

"It’s been rough because all I was getting was social security," Stoddard said.

Stoddard says DFV helped him to secure a roommate, so he can comfortably live and afford his expenses. He says he's hopeful the tiny home village will be able to do the same for many others.

"Veterans like me, even veterans like my roommate, they signed a check saying I’ll do anything, including up to my life, to serve this country and when they come back, they get nothing," Army veteran Barbara Gibson said.

The tiny home village is set to include veteran services, a doctor's facility, living spaces, a library, sporting equipment and dozens of tiny homes. However, Rudisill says they plan to start building just two.

The nonprofit says they're in the process of securing funding for the project. Friday evening, DFV in partnership with LakePoint Community Church will be hosting a charity dinner in support of the project. Tickets are still available for purchase. The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations for anyone unable to attend. More information on the event can be found here.

"It’s a dream, a seven year dream. These are happy tears," a tearful Rudisill said. "What would happen if we ran out of money and a veteran called me and said I can’t pay my rent. What am I going to tell them? Now I can tell them we’re going to have a village and you’ll be able to afford $450 a month and it’ll be yours and you’ll be proud again."

Rudisill says she's hoping to break ground on the project by spring.