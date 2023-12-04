Downtown Dearborn to host the Jingle Bell Bash, Dec. 9

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Holiday festivities will be in full swing Saturday, December 9 in Downtown Dearborn at the Jingle Bell Bash!

“Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as we celebrate the joyous season together. This in-person event promises an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, music, and delightful surprises,” Dearborn’s Economic Development Department (DEDD) said.

The Jingle Bell Bash will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Dearborn Historical Museum’s Commandants Quarters located at 21950 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

The free holiday bash will feature crafts, warm beverages, games, photos with Santa, giveaways and more.

“Whether you come alone or bring your loved ones, the Jingle Bell Bash guarantees a jolly time for all. Spread the holiday cheer and make new friends as we celebrate the magic of Christmas together,” DEDD said.

For more information about the Jingle Bell Bash, visit the City of Dearborn’s website here.