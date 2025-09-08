Downtown Detroit businesses gear up for influx of Lions fans as football season starts

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans flocked to downtown Detroit bars and restaurants Sunday to watch their team take on the Green Bay Packers, even though the game wasn't played at Ford Field.

"People out for the Tiger game today, people down here with their Lions jerseys, it just makes the atmosphere that much better," Michael Baillargeon said.

Baillargeon traveled from Windsor to watch the game downtown with his sister, who was visiting from Minneapolis.

"It's a lot more fun being down here, plus I got my sister here in town from Minneapolis so we had to bring her down here and show her how to do it right," Baillargeon said.

Even with Sunday's loss, fans remain optimistic about the upcoming season.

"I think we're going to have a great season, we had a great season last year, a couple of mistakes here and there but I think they're going to clean it up and we're going to have a great season," Luigi Camaj of Shelby Township said.

"We're going to the Super Bowl, let me find some wood to knock on but..." Seth Fleming of Plymouth said.

Local businesses are also preparing for the influx of fans throughout the season. Tyler Westfall, director of operations at Mootz Pizzeria, said his team has learned to anticipate the crowds that come with Lions games.

"Obviously next week, our first home game, we're expecting to be packed, we always are, we have great support from the community and the Lions have been terrific the last few years and we're a five minute walk so were busy," Westfall said.

The restaurant has adapted its operations to handle the increased demand during game days.

"Our first year when they got really good, we were like holy crap, it's an influx of fans but now we definitely order more food, we have more staff, we plan better, the 1 p.m. game, we usually open an hour early or two," Westfall said.

The Lions will play their first home game of the season Sunday when they face the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

