Downtown Detroit Markets, Cadillac Lodge open for holiday season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There’s still 44 days until Christmas, but the shops are open in Cadillac Square, featuring local shops highlighting the best of what Detroit has to offer.

"This is great,” Bill Henderson from Sterling Heights said. The city just seems to be opening up. More restaurants, there’s things to do.”

Bill and Jane Henderson are one of many couples out enjoying their Friday night, stopping by for a drink as they explore downtown.

“It's so pretty to look at the city and it’s so exciting to see so many people downtown again enjoying everything there is to enjoy,” Jane Henderson said.

It’s only day two since Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge has been open, giving 18 local vendors like Naima Melonson a chance to showcase their work.

“Born and raised in Detroit, so I feel like this is the perfect opportunity to tell Detroit my story,” Melonson said.

Melonson owns Young Socialites Clothier, a brand she created based in Detroit that is now on full display for her city to see.

"This is a wonderful opportunity," Melonson said. "I also have had boutiques over the years throughout Michigan, but this is my first time actually being able to set up in Detroit.”

“I think this is awesome," shopper Maddie Keller said. "It’s one of my favorite downtown Detroit activities throughout the year.”

Keller and her friend Danielle were out downtown checking out the stores, making it a yearly destination for gifts.

“I think it’s a great way to get people downtown and to shop local," Keller said. "I know there’s a ton of stores around here that don't have a storefront space, so getting them in front of consumers and getting them to be apart of people's Christmas shopping is great for the city.”

It's too soon to tell how busy opening weekend will be, but one thing is certain: it’s never too soon for the holiday season.

"I feel like it’s never too early for the Christmas spirit,” shopper Jamie Britl said. "It's good to see everyone out and all the families here getting that holiday feel, that good Thanksgiving, Christmas spirit.”

“I haven't listened to Christmas music or anything yet. I like to let Thanksgiving go by," Jane Henderson said. "But in here? It all works.”

Dates and hours for Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge are below:

Nov. 10 through Jan. 1:

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special dates and hours: