Downtown Detroit Partnership hosts ‘Party in the Park’ at Campus Martius

(WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) is celebrating Campus Martius Park’s 20th anniversary with a “Party in the Park” fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event benefit improvements towards Downtown public spaces managed by the DDP.

The fundraiser will feature live entertainment by the Bluewater Kings Band, and DJ Stacey Hotwaxx from the MGM Grand Detroit stage at Campus Martius. There will also be a VIP Pre-Party hosted by Moet & Chandon.

“We are really proud of how Campus Martius Park has evolved over the past 20-years and Party in the Park serves to honor its significance to our city,” said DDP CEO Eric B. Larson in a statement. “It has developed into such a vibrant and welcoming public space for people from not only Detroit and across Michigan, but from around the world to come and enjoy our amazing city.”

The Party in the Park will take place August 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.