Downtown doubleheader: Tigers Opening Day, Red Wings game will have Detroit busy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a doubleheader for the city of Detroit Friday with Tigers Opening Day and a Red Wings home game that is important in their playoff run. Needless to say, Detroit will be packed Friday with events and activities.

Friday is going to kick off at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. and then move across the street to Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m.

Chris Spurbeck is the general manager of Hockeytown Cafe in Detroit, conveniently located right between Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena. Friday, they'll have live music, an outdoor tent, vendors and an Opening Day specialty — lot’s of beer.

“It’s coming from both angles with the Tigers game, Red Wings game, everything going on. It’s just going to be an awesome day," Spurbeck said. "It's one of our best days of the year and probably one of the most fun too.”

Spurbeck said they expect to be packed, which is going to be a common theme at most bars and restaurants surrounding both stadiums.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting a Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. free of charge, where they'll have food trucks, music, beer tents and a huge screen to watch the Tigers game if you didn't score tickets.

"We’re the official Opening Day party at Grand Circus Park at the heart of downtown Detroit," Downtown Detroit Partnership director of Public Space Programs Laura Dean said.

With the influx of people downtown, the Detroit Police Department says they are ready to handle crowds and keep everyone safe.

"Heavy presence tomorrow for Opening Day and also for Red Wings," Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said. "A lot of police officers you can see and a lot you will not see.”

Fans old and young drove in from all over Thursday to enjoy both games and cheer on their teams.

"It's my first time," Tigers fan Lauren Boohar said. "I’m really excited, especially because the Tigers are doing so well actually during the first few games of the season.”

