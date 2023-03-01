Downtown Job Fair hosting dozens of employers with 1,000+ openings in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone is hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The first Downtown Job Fair is happening Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the ground floor of 1001 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Dozens of employers will be offering positions that are full time, part time, seasonal and for special events. Event organizers say to “come ready for on-the-spot interviews."

More than 1,000 job openings will be available across Detroit. Employers participating include:

Allied Universal Security

Bank on Detroit

Bright Horizon Child Care

C﻿ambria Hotel

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Clean Slate

Delux Bar and Lounge

D﻿etroit Lions

Detroit Police Department

Downtown Detroit Business Improvement Zone (BIZ)

Eurest

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

H&M

Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Hudson Café

Jackets for Jobs

Jimmy Johns

MGM Grand Detroit

MotorCity Casino

Nike

ROOST Apartment/Hotel

Shinola Hotel

Shinola Retail

SP + Parking

Subway

Sugar Factory

Texas De Brazil

Those attending can get parking validations at One Campus Martius Garage.

If you’d like to attend, visit Downtown Detroit BIZ’s Eventbrite page.