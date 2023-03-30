Downtown Royal Oak to host Restaurant Week, April 20 - 29

Downtown Royal Oakwill host the Eat Royal Downtown Restaurant WeekApril 20 - 29. The event will feature unique and exclusive menu offerings, and other giveaways from participating restaurants and cafes during Eat Royal, hosted by the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

“Eat Royal is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to show support for Downtown Royal Oak’s wide variety of eateries, whether it’s visiting their local favorites or trying something new,” said Daniel Hill, the Downtown Manager for the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority.

“This Downtown Restaurant Week is designed for both frequent customers and those that do not visit Downtown Royal Oak often, as participating businesses will be featuring new menu items that will be exclusive for Eat Royal. We are thrilled to be sharing the Downtown Royal Oak culinary scene with patrons from metro Detroit and beyond.”

The following list includes some of Eat Royal’s participating restaurants and cafes with more to be added:



Alchemi, Atomic Coffee

Bar Louie

D’Amato’s

Freshii

Give Thanks Bakery

Goodnite Gracie

Iron Horse

Jolly Pumpkin

Le Crepe

Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery

Lockhart’s BBQ

Oak City Grille

Oak House Deli

Pronto!

Rock on Third

Royal Oak Brewery

Visit www.romi.gov/EatRoyal, for a complete list of participating restaurants.

During the week of Eat Royal, the following giveaways and promotions will be available to guests:



Downtown Dollars: Guests who dine at a participating restaurant during Eat Royal, and fill out an entry card, will be entered to win a $1,000 Downtown Dollars gift card. Three winners will be randomly selected, and customers can enter as many times as they like, but must purchase a meal for each entry. The number of entry cards is per person, therefore, if the menu is a three-course meal for two, the diners will receive two entry cards.

Downtown Dollars Lyft promotional code: The Royal Oak DDA will be sponsoring Lyft rides for patrons to visit Downtown Royal Oak throughout Eat Royal. Any Lyft customer can receive up to $10 off their first trip to Downtown Royal Oak with a promotional code. Limit one promo code use per account. Customers can access the Lyft promotion during the event by using promo code: EATROYAL

For more information about Eat Royal please visit: www.romi.gov/EatRoyal