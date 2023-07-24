Dozens canvas Detroit neighborhood months after murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

(WXYZ) — It's been just over three months since the murder of Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover, and police still haven't named any suspect.

Hoover was found dead in his historic mansion in Detroit's Boston Edison District in April. At one point, police took a person of interest in custody on unrelated charges but released them following prosecutorial review.

Those who knew Hoover are not giving up hope, and the community is working to keep this case in the public eye.

Dozens of volunteers canvassed the neighborhood handing out between 200-300 fliers. Many people from former neighbors and former patients are frustrated no one has been taken into custody.

Hoover was found with two gunshot wounds in the back of his head and his body in the attic after police were called for a welfare check.

Those who live nearby are frustrated police did not canvas the neighborhood after his murder.

'The fact that no one talked to any of the neighbors, no one talked to this community, and that's how you get points of information and connect the dots for this murder," Brian Douglas said. "No leads, and the person who committed this crime is still walking around and this community is still vulnerable."

Crime Stoppers' community response team was contacted by Hoover's family to hit the ground and pass out the fliers. They are offering a $22,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"We're trying to get tips, trying to get information related to this crime," Hassan Williams with Crime Stoppers said. "The Hoover family and the doctor deserve these answers. There are people in the community that know what happened. The killer is going to watch this."

DPD said they are still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DPD.