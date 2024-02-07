Dozens displaced after fire damages an Ypsilanti apartment building overnight

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Ypsilanti apartment building caught fire overnight forcing dozens of residents to be evacuated.

Multiple witnesses say they saw flames shooting through the roof of the 24-unit, three-story apartment complex overnight.

According to witnesses on the scene, the roof of the building eventually caved in.

Everyone made it out safely, but fire officials say residents must now find a new place to live.

“Pretty much everyone in this building is going be displaced,” said Ypsilanti Fire Chief Ken Hobbs.

“Not only do you have the water damage, but the electricity is out for the entire building. So pretty much all the residents are going to be displaced from this building until we can asses the damage and and go from there.”