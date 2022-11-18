Watch Now
Dozens of local execs sleep outside to raise awareness for youth homelessness

Friday morning, dozens of business executives are heading back home after a cold night sleeping outside on the campus of Covenant House of Michigan. Around 6 a.m., they wrapped up their portion of the "Sleep Out To End Youth Homelessness" which is aimed at putting a spotlight on the struggles of homeless youth. The event has been held virtually for the past two years.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 06:51:24-05

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said some of his staff members braved the cold to support the cause.

An estimated 17,000 young people in Michigan face homelessness every year.

