Dozens of Michigan police agencies cracking down on distracted driving on Thursday

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 06, 2022
(WXYZ) — Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on distracted drivers on Thursday as part of the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign.

The agencies are participating in what's called the "Connect to Disconnect" which aims to remind drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

The law enforcement agencies participating include:

  • Allegan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Birmingham Police Department
  • Brighton Police Department
  • Brownstown Police
  • Dearborn Police Department
  • Grand Blanc Township Police Department
  • Hazel Park Police Department
  • Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kent County Sheriff’s Office
  • Livonia Police Department
  • Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
  • Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
  • City of Mount Pleasant
  • MSP 7th District Hometown Security Team
  • MSP Gaylord Post
  • MSP Grand Rapids Post
  • MSP Lakeview Post
  • MSP Mount Pleasant Post
  • MSP Paw Paw Post
  • Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office
  • Portage Department of Public Safety
  • Southfield Police Department
  • St. Clair Shores Police
  • Stanton Police Department
  • Thomas Township Police Department
  • Wyoming Department of Public Safety

According to the Michigan Traffic Crash Facts website, there were more than 14,000 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020, and 48 resulted in a fatality.

Michigan law prohibits reading, manually typing, or sending a text while driving. Exceptions include reporting crashes, crimes or other emergencies. The fine for the first offense is $100 and it doubles to $200 for subsequent offenses.

