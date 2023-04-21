DPD: 11-year-old shot on Detroit's west side

(WXYZ) — An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after being shot in Detroit, police say.

The incident happened in a home on the 7000 block of Churchill Street on the city's west side.

According to police, the 11-year-old was jumping on the bed when the gun accidentally discharged striking him. The boy was privately conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the firearm used to shoot the 11-year-old was unsecured.

Evidence techs and detectives are currently on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.