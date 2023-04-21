Watch Now
News

DPD: 11-year-old shot on Detroit's west side

An 11-year-old has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Detroit, police say. The incident happened in a home on the 7000 block of Churchill Street on the city's west side.
Posted at 6:01 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 06:37:53-04

(WXYZ) — An 11-year-old was transported to the hospital after being shot in Detroit, police say.

The incident happened in a home on the 7000 block of Churchill Street on the city's west side.

According to police, the 11-year-old was jumping on the bed when the gun accidentally discharged striking him. The boy was privately conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the firearm used to shoot the 11-year-old was unsecured.

Evidence techs and detectives are currently on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning