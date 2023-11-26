DPD: 3 women critically injured in hit-and-run incident Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three women were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Detroit by an unknown suspect, police say.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Detroit police were dispatched in the area of Schoolcraft and Rutland on the city’s westside following reports of a hit-and-run accident. Once on the scene, police identified three adult females injured after being struck by an unknown suspect driving an unknown vehicle as they attempted to cross the street.

The three victims were transported by EMS to a local hospital. They are all currently listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the location and at this time the vehicle's description is unknown.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.