DPD: 5-year-old injured in accidental shooting Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm an accidental shooting incident on Saturday involving a child.

Police say at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning, a 5-year-old accidentally shot themself in the hand.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Burlingame on the city’s westside.

The child is currently listed in stable condition.

Chief James White will hold a press conference Saturday to provide the public with updates about the incident.

