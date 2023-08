DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Saturday morning around 3:45 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Southampton and Barham Streets in Detroit this morning after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man in a vehicle, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not provided information about a motive or suspects connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.