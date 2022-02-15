Watch
News

DPD: Car, instrument of police and fire bagpipes member stolen

items.[0].image.alt
Detroit Police Department
Police in Detroit look for a car that was stolen on Feb. 12, 2022.
stolen car
Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 08:15:31-05

DETROIT — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a stolen vehicle that belongs to a member of their department.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Detroit Police Department said the car was stolen Saturday and belongs to a member of the Metro Detroit Police and Fire Bagpipes & Drums.

Celtic bagpipes and other gear were inside the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate number 8JQG2.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website