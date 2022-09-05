DPD: Carjacking suspect rams two police cars, nearly runs over officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are actively searching for the driver of a stolen SUV and an additional unknown passenger in connection to the Sunday night incident involving two police cruisers that were rammed into by the stolen vehicle.

Sunday night at 11:40 p.m., an undercover Detroit officer saw a GMC SUV that was previously reported as a vehicle connected to a carjacking earlier the same day. The vehicle was stolen from the 22000 block of Fenkell in Detroit.

Detroit Police units were dispatched to the area to conduct an investigatory traffic stop of the SUV.

Officers from DPD's 8th Precinct responded to the location in marked scout cars with emergency lights activated.

The GMC SUV stopped near a gas pump at the Citgo gas station, a Greenlight partner, located at the corner of 8 Mile Road and Glastonbury on the city's westside.

As officers approached the GMC SUV, two people exited. The driver backed into a Detroit police scout car and then drove forward over the front of another DPD scout car and continued driving directly in the direction of an officer. To avoid being hit by the SUV, the officer was forced to roll out of the vehicles path.

As the SUV driver's actions posed a significant threat to the officer, three officers fired shots. At this time, DPD does not know if the driver was shot.

The two people that exited the SUV were taken into custody and the SUV was recovered in the same area a short time after the incident.

The incident is an open and active investigation.

If you have any information about the driver of the GMC SUV, contact DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800.

