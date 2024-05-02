DPD, Chief White hold first Walk-A-Mile Wednesday of 2024 on West side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — May 1 was the first Walk-A-Mile Wednesday of the year in Detroit, with Chief James White and members of the 6th Precinct kicking things off at Ann Arbor Trail Magnet School on the West side. The walks are meant to bring police and the community together, visiting a different Detroit neighborhood every week.

“Feeling good, feeling good,” Chief White said as the walk began. "6th Precinct, right in the neighborhood after a very successful draft.”

Chief White was sporting his NFL Draft gear just days after the city’s biggest event in decades.

“We're back to our basics now," Chief White said. "Draft's over, getting ready for our next events, and part of that is our community connection.”

Chief White first started his career in this precinct 28 years ago. Today it’s home to the first walk of the year. The weekly event has become a summer tradition.

“I started doing these when I made Chief 3 years ago, it'll be 3 years in June," Chief White explained. "Just as a way of connecting with the community, them getting to know me.”

A few dozen residents came out, some also sporting their NFL Draft merch. Many still riding the wave of excitement that’s followed the event.

“Wonderful, after the draft and the excitement, it's good to tell the chief great job,” said Warrendale resident Clois Foster. "It's amazing to see the number of people that come out.”

Foster worked at the draft, but more importantly, she works in her community with the Warrendale Warriors Radio Patrol. She says you can feel the direction the city is moving.

"Up! Up! Only way to head is up,” Foster said. “I am so proud of Detroit and I'm happy to be apart of it.”

“I feel it in this neighborhood and the City overall,” resident Arthur Edge said of the exctiment.

Edge has called this community home for 15 years and is part of the Far West Civic Association. He hopes these walks in the neighborhood bring people together.

“It shows the communication and relationship the police have with the communities,” Edge said. "If people get to know each other and know their neighbors again, quality of life improves.”

It's the first Walk-A-Mile Wednesday, since the City celebrated the lowest homicide rate since the 1960s, along with double-digit percentage drops in carjackings and non-fatal shootings. Chief says the momentum is more reason than ever to keep walking, and keep the city moving forward.

“Crime is moving in the right direction, but we never pause to celebrate," Chief White said. "It's still too violent, still too many kids getting their hands on guns, so we're going to continue to work hard.”

While the first walk was held here in the Far West neighborhood, these walks are held in different neighborhoods every single week through the summer. Stay tuned to DPD’s social media for locations or reach out to your local precinct.