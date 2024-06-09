DPD investigating fatal shooting on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a man in his 20s died in a shooting on the city's west side Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the department tells us first responders found that the man had been shot in the 18100 block of West Warren. He was privately conveyed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

DPD, who did not provide 7 News Detroit with any suspect information, is investigating what led up to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speakup