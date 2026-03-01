DPD investigating pair of shootings on Detroit's west side; man dead in one, child accidentally shot in other

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened on the city's west side on Sunday morning. At this time, it doesn't appear that the shootings are related.

Here are details about the two shootings, listed in chronological order:

3:07 a.m.

One man is dead after police say he was shot in the early morning hours on Detroit's west side.

Police found the body of a man in the 7100 block of West Warren; this shooting is being investigated as a homicide, with DPD telling us the suspect is unknown.

9 a.m.

A child was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves in a home on Detroit's west side.

Police responded to a home in the 8800 block of Artesian around 9 a.m. this morning. We're told that the child found the gun and discharged it.

We're told that the child is in stable condition and that DPD is investigating what led up to the incident.