DPD is investigating following the carjacking of an Amazon truck in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a carjacking incident Wednesday involving an Amazon delivery truck.

Wednesday at approximately 11:00 a.m., DPD says an Amazon driver was in the area of Nottingham Street near I-94 on Detroit’s Eastside delivering packages when the van was stolen.

A suspect driving a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer approached the delivery van and a passenger from the suspect vehicle entered the van, police say.

After entering the van, the suspect pointed a firearm at the Amazon driver as they attempted to re-enter the delivery van.

Suspects in both the Chevy Trailblazer and Amazon delivery van fled to the area of Alter Road and Outer Drive in Detroit where they stole packages from the van and transported them into the suspect vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene in the blue Chevy Trailblazer.

The Amazon van and more than 20 packages have been recovered.

7 Action News did reach out to Amazon for a statement and they said they are investigating the incident.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information about this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

