DPD joins Eastpointe PD in search of 17-year-old Zion Foster

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Chief White addresses an open and active missing person case Wednesday afternoon. DPD is taking on the case since 17-year-old Zion Foster was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 4. The Chief also mentions that Eastpointe PD and federal partners are helping with this case.

White says that Foster's cousin Jaylin Brazier, 23, was the last person seen with Foster before she went missing. DPD is looking for Brazier as he is a person of interest. If anyone can get DPD connected, please contact them or your local police department.

Foster's mom Ciera Milton told 7 Action News that her daughter got off work and asked to hang out with a cousin. Two hours after Milton's daughter was picked up, she received a text from Zion saying she was on her way back home. "Twenty minutes later, I didn’t see my baby," recalls Milton.

“The cousin still says today that they haven’t seen my baby. They started off saying they hadn’t seen my baby in three years," says Milton. "Then they changed it and said two years. Then they said they hadn’t seen my baby since May, then they changed it again and said they hadn’t seen my baby since October."

Zion is described as 5-foot-1 and about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing her Detroit Wing Company uniform. She has short blond, shoulder-length hair and wasn't wearing a coat.

If you have any information on Zion’s whereabouts, call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.

