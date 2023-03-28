DPD looking for 3 involved in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman.

The shooting happened on the city's east side Monday afternoon at a vacant store that was once a hookah lounge on the city's east side.

Both the 9-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman are recovering. The 9-year-old is at a children's hospital and the 27-year-old is at a local hospital.

Police say the 9-year-old boy was with his father and the 27-year-old woman at the vacant store when three young men showed up.

“There were 3 young men who came around the corner and tried to go in and when they went inside they engaged in gunfire,” police said.

Police add that they are hearing conflicting stories.

A nearby greenlight camera captured images of the suspects. Police are asking anyone who knows anything to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.