DPD officers injured after being struck by vehicle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say officers were struck Sunday night by a three-wheeled vehicle.

In a video released by DPD, officers and a civilian can be seen being struck by the three-wheeled vehicle while at the intersection of Monroe and Beaubien streets in downtown Detroit.

The incident occurred after officers stopped the vehicle for driving on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from a traffic stop, striking officers and a civilian. The suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene.

The officers and the civilian suffered minor injuries.