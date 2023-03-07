DPD: One arrested, another being sought in double shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is in custody and another is being sought for questioning following a double shooting in Bricktown Sunday night. That's adjacent to Greektown. It happened around 10 pm.

The shooting sent two people to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, according to investigators. Police said the people involved were visiting Pizza Cat on Fort Street near Brush Street.

While on the sidewalk, a fight turned into an argument and then someone produced a handgun, according to Cmdr. Melissa Gardner.

She said the shooter fired off 10 to 15 rounds.

Monday afternoon, a crew from Bedrock Detroit power washed the blood on the sidewalks of Brush street and Fort Street.

"We got a lot of (surveillance) video that gave us descriptions of vehicles and persons, and it's just a matter of now interviewing those individuals," Gardner told 7 Action News.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were the victims.

Detroiter Steve Kant said, "You're taking a risk wherever you go, you know?"

Another Detroiter, Robin King stated, "I just came from Atlanta. They have shootings every day there. I was in L.A. three weeks before that. They have shootings there. It's everywhere."

The area near Greektown has had its share of violent incidents in recent years, but typically in the warmer months.

However, the last shooting in that area was in November. A man was killed during a confrontation on an elevator. Like that investigation, this one is aided by surveillance video from local businesses. Also like that case, the public's help is needed.

Gardner said, "If you have anything that can assist us with this investigation, we definitely ask that you reach out to the police. Even if it's a vehicle location or a person that you've seen running from the location, they may be able to provide us with information related to the location."

She said a person who left the scene was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, and there's a person of interest being sought.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.