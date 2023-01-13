Watch Now
News

DPD responding to an active barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side

Detroit police are responding to a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side. On Thursday night, police responded to the area of Liberal and Schoenherr for a double shooting. That scene then escalated into a barricaded situation. According to police, the suspect is armed and inside the house. Homicide detectives are currently on the scene, as well as SWAT officers and BearCats. The area is currently blocked off.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 06:19:33-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is responding to an active barricade situation on the city's east side.

The person barricaded inside the home is suspected to have a gun and is connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to that area for the double shooting, but the scene then escalated into a barricaded situation.

Homicide detectives, SWAT officers, and BearCats are currently on scene. And the area is blocked off for two blocks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website