DPD responding to an active barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is responding to an active barricade situation on the city's east side.

The person barricaded inside the home is suspected to have a gun and is connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to that area for the double shooting, but the scene then escalated into a barricaded situation.

Homicide detectives, SWAT officers, and BearCats are currently on scene. And the area is blocked off for two blocks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.