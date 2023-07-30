DPD searching for guardian of child found wandering alone Sunday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for the parents or guardians of a child found early Sunday on Detroit's westside.

Police say Sunday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m., two people saw a child wandering alone in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue.

The child was taken to DPD’s 12th Precinct.

The child is a Black male who said his first name is James. Police do not know his last name at this time. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds.

If you recognize this child, contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.