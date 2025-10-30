SOUTHWEST DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 5-year-old at a McDonald's on the city's southwest side.

DPD searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 5-year-old at McDonald's

We're told that the incident happened at the McDonald's in the 6800 Block of Michigan Avenue on Wednesday, just after 8 p.m.

Police tell us that a family was inside the restaurant when a five-year-old girl in the family needed to use the bathroom. Authorities say she entered the restroom, when a man entered a short time after and inappropriately touched her before fleeing the scene.

Police believe the man, pictured above, is between the ages of 35-45, stands at just under 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and black pants.

If you recognize this man, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 313-596-1950, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.