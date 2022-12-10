DPD searching for missing woman with mental illness, epilepsy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Jessica Lucas, 35, of Detroit spoke with her mother on November 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. and has not been heard from since. Lucas is missing from a home in the 6300 block of Midland in Detroit.

Lucas, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is not currently known what she was last seen wearing.

According to her mother, Lucas suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and epilepsy.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jessica Lucas, please contact DPD’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.