DPD speaks about gun violence and CCW arrests in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief White speaks out on the city's gun violence and CCW arrests during a presser Thursday afternoon. The chief addresses two shootings that have happened since the start of the new year that left two children dead.

DPD is looking for Mekhi Green as a person of interest regarding a shooting that happened at a Mobile gas station on E. 7 mile. The victim of the shooting was a 15-year-old boy who was shot three times. White said during the presser that the cause of the incident looks like it is related to a social media conflict. The chief said they believe the victim knew the perpetrator and that the person of interest could help with the information they need.

“This 15-year-old can be our own child. He is the cities child," says DPD Chief White.

The other shooting that happened was in the 10,000 block on Nottingham. DPD stated that the person who fired into the home shot a 12-year-old boy getting ready for bed. White said they are waiting on the investigation to see if this was also another social media conflict. The chief said that a teenage conflict may have led to this.

“We don’t want to arrest anyone. We are not looking to lock people up,” says White. "We are very concerned about illegal ownership in irresponsible hands.”

According to DPD, the fourth quarter of last year was the lowest of CCW arrests, with a 31% decrease. In 2021 there were 22,207 gun registrations through the Detroit Police Department (includes non-city Detroit residents). In 2019 there were only 9,005 guns registrations processed through DPD.

"I can't ask the officers to teach you how to open carry, “ says White. “If you illegally carry a gun in our community, we are going to arrest you.”