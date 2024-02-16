DPD: Teen found shot to death in vehicle; passenger sought for questioning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police report discovering the body of a 17-year-old boy on Mack Avenue near Balfour Street. He was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Chief James White told 7 Action News the incident started as a confrontation at a nearby gas station that's also on Mack Avenue.

He said surveillance cameras captured the confrontation and the vehicles taking off.

"Those two vehicles collide, and we don't know if the shooting emanated from that collision or if the collision was intentional. That's what we're studying right now," White explained.

Moments later, the chief said ShotSpotter detected gunshots in the area. Subsequently, the Detroit teen's body was found in a vehicle.

Investigators, who we're told are working to enhance and release photos of the vehicles involved, are trying to find out who did it and why.

The chief said, "We do know this. There was one other person in the car with the victim. That person fled the scene. So, we're very interested in talking to him to see if he's hurt, or if she's hurt. We're checking with local hospitals to see if anybody's come in with a gunshot wound and if anybody knows anything. It would be very helpful for us if they could just let us know."

Ed, who lives on the Detroit side of Mack Avenue, said the sound of rapid gunfire took him by surprise.

"First shots was like, bop, bop, bop, bop, and the next ones was like a machine gun," he recalled.

Ed later learned of the teen's death.

"It's sad. Real sad," he said.

If you have any information, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.