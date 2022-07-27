Watch Now
DPD: Teen shot during gunplay on city's west side

A teenager was shot on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 23:26:35-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager was shot on Detroit's west side Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of Joy and Greenfield roads.

Police say two people were playing with a gun when it happened.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. It’s also unknown if police have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.

Also Tuesday night, another teenager was shot during a separate incident. That victim has died. Four people were taken into custody after that shooting.

7 Action News is working to learn more information on both shooting incidents.

