DPD warn ATVs, dirt bikes to stay off Detroit streets or face arrest

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is warning ATV drivers to keep off-road vehicles away from city streets.

This comes after a wild ride in Downtown Detroit led to an arrest and an ATV crashing into a police cruiser.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Detroit, and our Faraz Javed was actually coming down Randolph St. near Cadillac Square when he saw the ATV jammed between two police cruisers.

At first, he said it looked like a traffic stop, but as he got closer, he saw several officers arresting a person on Farmer St.

According to Detroit police, there were 20-30 ATVs and dirt bikes being monitored on Sunday afternoon by officers.

Police say the vehicles were driving recklessly in the downtown area between traffic and sidewalks. The police zeroed in on them after one crashed into a police cruiser.

There was a foot pursuit and one person was arrested, but others got away.

ATVs and dirt bikes have been a constant problem for Detroit police. Just two weeks ago, they seized an ATV near Davison and LaSalle, and the week before that, they confiscated one in Greektown.

Now, the department is putting out a stern warning for off-road vehicle users to keep them away from city streets, or face confiscation and arrest.

"What they may deem as fun is actually breaking the law. It is not only placing themselves but other people at risk of injury," DPD Captain Derick Griffin said. "Your freedom stops where the next person's begins, so they have to be mindful of that. We want them to have fun, but do it in the designated area. Those are off-road vehicles specially titled for those reasons."

Police say ATVs and dirt bikes are not outfitted to be on Michigan roads. They don't have license plates and other aspects render them not road-worthy. The department is offering a $250 reward for tips that result in the confiscation of ATVs or other off-road vehicles.