Child found on Detroit's west side reunited with parents

Update: DPD said the child was reunited with his parents around 7 a.mm Tuesday .

Original story below

The Detroit Police Department is working to reunite a found infant with its parents, after the child was found on the city's west side overnight.

Police tell us that around 3 a.m., the child pictured above was found alone in the area of Lahser and W. Outer Drive. We're told the baby is 1-year-old, 2-foot-5 and 30 pounds.

If you recognize this child or know his parents or guardians, please have them contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.