Child found on Detroit's west side reunited with parents

Update: DPD said the child was reunited with his parents around 7 a.mm Tuesday .
Original story below
The Detroit Police Department is working to reunite a found infant with its parents, after the child was found on the city's west side overnight.
Police tell us that around 3 a.m., the child pictured above was found alone in the area of Lahser and W. Outer Drive. We're told the baby is 1-year-old, 2-foot-5 and 30 pounds.
If you recognize this child or know his parents or guardians, please have them contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.