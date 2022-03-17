Watch
Dr. Fauci expected to speak at U-M ceremony for 2020 graduates 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Fauci and other government health officials updated the Senate on how to safely get back to school and the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, is expected to be a commencement speaker for the school in the spring. 

Dr. Fauci will reportedly speak at the May 7 “comeback ceremony” at Michigan Stadium for 2020 graduates who weren’t able to have an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19.

According to the university, Fauci has also been recommended for an Honorary Doctor of Science Degree. 

U-M said journalist Maria Shriver will be the main speaker for the April 30 ceremony, which will honor 2022 graduates.

The Board of Regents will make the considerations at a March 24 meeting.

