Dr. Jane Goodall coming to Fisher Theatre this fall; here's how you can get tickets

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tickets go on sale this week for Dr. Jane Goodall, who will be speaking at the Fisher Theatre in September.

The founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace will be in Detroit on Monday, September 8, as 'An Evening with Jane Goodall' starts at 7:30 p.m.

A world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Goodall's studies on wild chimpanzee communities in the 1960s helped us better understand our relationship with the rest of the Animal Kingdom.

Tickets for that September show go on sale this Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at this link, and if you're interested in 10 tickets or more, send an email to broadwayindetroitgroups@atgentertainment.com. Tickets start at $56, a rate that includes parking.