Drake, Detroit Tigers, art festivals & more: 7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're coming off the Fourth of July holiday this weekend throughout metro Detroit, but as we hit the middle of summer, the outdoor events are in full swing.

This weekend in metro Detroit, we'll have some sporting events, one of the biggest names in hip-hop and several fun and unique events for people to attend. Here are 7 things to do in the D this weekend:

Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven



Thursday 4 p.m. to 11p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

Woodhaven Civic Center Park at 23101 Hall Road in Woodhaven

The Uncle Sam Jam features a carnival, live music, monster truck ride, a petting zoo, cornhole tournaments and more throughout the weekend in Woodhaven

Art in the Park in Plymouth



Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kellogg Park and the streets of downtown Plymouth

Art in the Park brings more than 400 artists from around the U.S. offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, glass, woodwork, photography and more. There will also be entertainment and food for people of all ages.

Hippie Fest in the Village



Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

The fourth annual Hippie Fest celebrates all things about Michigan and hippies, with Hippie items, beers, cider and wine, food and more. There will also be a monster truck show, live entertainment and more.

Shed 5 Flea in Eastern Market



Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Shed 5

More than 75 makers and doers will be at this event bringing vintage clothing and goods, handmade items, unique offerings and much more

Drake "It's All A Blur" Tour with 21 Savage



Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena

Four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Drake will bring his tour to Detroit for two highly-anticipated shows, the first in Detroit since 2018 and since his release of four albums in the last five years.

Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays



Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers wrap up the first half of the season with three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. They will be the last home games for two weeks as the Tigers go on the All-Star Break and then hit the road for a week.

Michigan Elvis Fest

