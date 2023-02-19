Watch Now
Drama of McCarthy's election may open House to more cameras

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy
Alex Brandon/AP
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy
Patrick McHenry, Tom Emmer, Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene
Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 12:18:04-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the drama of Kevin McCarthy's election as House speaker, there's been some movement toward opening the chamber to more public view.

His office has signaled a willingness to broaden access for television cameras, although how much is still being debated.

It was an odd quirk that allowed the public to see on television what was happening that night in January when McCarthy was elected speaker, including the moment when one congressman had to be held back from attacking a colleague.

Some in Congress and C-SPAN are asking that the House floor be more fully open to cameras in the interest of transparency.

McCarthy, as House speaker, has the final word.

