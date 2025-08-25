Driver charged after police say he purposefully ran over man in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police are investigating what they're calling an attempted homicide after a man was struck while crossing Michigan Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was on foot Saturday night when a dark-colored SUV crossed into the oncoming lanes, sped up and hit him. Officers do not believe this was an accident; they think this was intentional.

See surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the attack here:

Web extra: Surveillance video of hit-and-run in Dearborn

According to a statement from Dearborn police, the driver abandoned the SUV, then later called dispatch and identified himself. He's a 38-year-old man who lives in Dearborn and was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud also wrote that accountability is not optional. He's ordered a review of the victim's past interactions with the police department.

On Monday, the suspect was identified as Murtadha Jabbar Alizairij, 38. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and motor vehicle advisory. He was arraigned on those charges Monday afternoon.

See the arraignment in the video below:

Dearborn man arraigned in hit-and-run over the weekend

A judge gave the suspect a $750,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%, a GPS tether if he makes bond and he'll be on house arrest.

Prosecutors say the victim is in a medically induced coma and it's not clear if he will survive.

"There is a chance or likelihood he won't survive this," prosecutors said.

