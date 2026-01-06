Driver dead after law enforcement opens fire in Ypsilanti following pursuit & crash

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver is dead in Ypsilanti after pointing a shotgun at law enforcement and police returning fire, following a chase and crashing into a police vehicle.

Watch our live report, including a press briefing from Washtenaw County Commander of Community Engagement Eugene Rush

Police chase ends in Ypsilanti with crash & shooting

We're told that just before 2 a.m. this morning, officers tried to pull over the driver of a van that had no plates. The driver did not pull over, and a short chase ensued before the driver crashed into a deputy's vehicle about 15 minutes later. Police say the driver was driving erractically, at one point driving the wrong way on Grove Street.

Police tell us the driver got out of the vehicle with a shotgun around South Prospect Street and Michigan Avenue. Shots were fired, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

Commander Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said that it's unclear whether the driver was killed by the shots officers fired. His name was not released at this time, as authorities are still working to inform family members.

Rush said that there is no threat to the community, but the public is asked to avoid South Prospect Street and Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti at this time as Michigan State Police investigates the incident.