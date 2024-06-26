Driver in deadly Swan Boat Club crash to appear in court on Thursday

(WXYZ) — Marshella Chidester, the woman charged in the Swan Boat Club crash that killed two young children in Berlin Township in April, will be in court on Thursday.

Chidester, 66, is charged with eight different crimes, including two counts of second-degree murder. She will be in court for a preliminary exam, the hearing that will determine whether a judge thinks there is enough evidence to bound her over for trial.

On April 20, prosecutors claim Chidester was under the influence of alcohol and drove her car into the boat club, killing two siblings, 4-year-old Zayn and 8-year-old Alanah Phillips. Over a dozen others were injured.

WATCH: Families of Swan Boat Club crash victims come together to remember the lives lost:

“They were sitting there about to have cake and ice cream at a birthday...they were just at a birthday party," the children's uncle Nicholas Phillips said.

“These babies haven’t even had a burial, a service yet and this lady’s drinking coffee at home," the children's other uncle Michael Hatfield said on April 26.

Zayn was remembered as a charming young man at the vigil where dozens of community members gathered and prayed, Alanah was remembered as the princess of the family.



VIDEO: Zayn and Alanah Phillips' aunt speaks at Chidester's arraignment:

"She’s never gonna be able to go to that prom. She’s never gonna have that ball. She’s never gonna have that wedding that she deserves," Phillips said through tears.

Last month, Chidester spoke with 7 News Detroit, saying she’s disturbed by the incident, has been praying for the victims and claims it was all one big accident caused by her plethora of medical conditions.

“I just want people to know how very, very disturbed I am by the situation. I don’t remember what happened. I can only say that I’ve been praying for everyone that’s been injured,” Chidester told us at her home, which is just feet from the boat club.

WATCH: Marshella Chidester says medical emergency led up to tragedy:

“There was a preliminary breath test done, which indicated that her blood alcohol level was significantly over the legal limit,” prosecuting attorney Jeffery Yorkey said during Chidester’s arraignment.

Chidester's attorney, Bill Colovos, said that she wouldn't answer any questions about her alcohol use or what led up to her getting in her car that day because she cannot speak to things she does not remember.

Chidester posted her $1.5 million bond and remains at her home with an ankle monitor.

That is a point the families of the victims say they are heartbroken about as they continue to grieve following the tragedy.