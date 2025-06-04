DETROIT (WXYZ) — A slow-speed chase through Detroit's east side was caught on camera. A driver led police through neighborhood streets for more than an hour early Wednesday morning.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Driver leads police on slow-speed chase on Detroit's east side

Witnesses say they watched the suspect drive by a parking lot a number of times. One resident said the suspect and close to a dozen police cars passed him on the streets several times.

In the video from Marc D'Andre in the report above, you can see the suspect's dark sedan turning left onto Gratiot.



Hear more from police in the video below:

FULL INTERVIEW: DPD Deputy Chief Arnold Williams talks about slow speed chase

This whole time, the driver seemingly drove under the speed limit. Police say the driver was originally pulled over for improper plates.

While on scene, our team did see some Detroit police cars with damage to the right driver's side door.

WXYZ

"We followed her through the neighborhood for about an hour," D'Andre said. "Just burning the corners, they attempted to stop her and get in front of her, she weaved around."

"It was crazy, first low-speed chase I’ve seen in my life," he continued. "That was a wild scene, it was like Grant Theft Auto Detroit or something."

Witnesses said they thought they saw a baby in the car, but police believe that was not the case.

Wednesday evening, we were told the suspect has been taken into custody.