Driver rescued after car slides onto icy Clinton River near Yates Cider Mill

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver was rescued after their car slid onto the icy Clinton River near Yates Cider Mill early Friday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's search and rescue team responded to the 1900 block of Avon Rd. for a report of a car that ran off the roadway and onto the ice.

Crews responded and were able to safely remove the 27-year-old man from Auburn Hills from the car. Tow truck crews were able to safely remove the vehicle from the ice.

Deputies say that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident