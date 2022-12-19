Driver shot & killed along I-94 on Detroit's east side, police say

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a freeway shooting left a driver dead along I-94 in Detroit on Sunday night.

According to MSP, the shooting happened along westbound I-94 near Cadieux around 10:25 p.m.

Detroit Police responded to the crash near Cadieux and Martin, and when they arrived, they found a driver dead in the vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, an interview of the passenger found they were driving west on I-94 between Moros and Cadieux when an unknown suspect shot at them on the freeway. The passenger was not hit.

The freeway was closed while troopers conducted an evidence search.

If you have any information on this incident please call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.