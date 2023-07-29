Driver sought in connection to Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run crash in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) needs help identifing the driver of a light-colored mid-size SUV accused of fatally injuring a pedestrian and fleeing the scene Saturday morning.

Sheriff deputies say at approximately 12:49 a.m. Saturday, Todd Lawrence Frank, 59, was walking in the roadway when an SUV struck him on Auburn Avenue near South Astor Street in Pontiac. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The vehicle is described as a light-colored mid-size SUV. Crash Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, including the passenger side headlight lens. There also may be additional damage to the hood and/or fender,” Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

If you any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Tipsters remain anonymous,” OCSO said.