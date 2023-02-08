Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Day allegedly fled to Thailand

(WXYZ) — The FBI said a driver suspected in the hit-and-run killing of a 22-year-old in Oakland Township on New Year's Day has fled the country.

In a criminal complaint filed this week, the FBI alleges that Tubtim Howson, from Oakland Township, fled to Thailand two days after the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office say Benjamin Kable was hit and killed around 5:49 a.m on New Year's Day along Rochester Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, police seized the BMW they say was involved in the crash, but no arrest was made.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness encountered Howson at the scene before she fled from the crash. The sheriff's office said she was on her way to work when she allegedly struck Kable.

Feds say Howson is a U.S. citizen originally from Thailand and allegedly told a close associate she thought she killed someone and was going back to Thailand.

When they encouraged her to turn herself in, she reportedly told them, "no cops, no cops."

Travel records from the FBI say Howson departed Michigan on Jan. 3 and traveled to Thailand via Dallas and Finland on a one-way ticket. She allegedly landed in Thailand on Jan. 5.