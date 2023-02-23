Drivers navigate wet roads during ice storm warning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Drivers navigated very wet roads Wednesday during the ice storm warning across metro Detroit.

Ahead of the storm, local officials and residents had concerns with the potential for power outages and slick roads.

“Little concerns, but I had a dentist appointment, so I wanted to make that," Marlin Viverett said.

Viverett left a little early to prepare for the winter weather. But he's grateful the roads were wet and not top icy.

"I feel that they are preparing us for the worst, right," he said.

Crews in Wayne County have been laying down salt all day. They're being proactive in case all the rain freezes over.

"At this point, we’re unsure about which director the weather’s going to go. It’s not a definitive that temperatures are going to drop throughout the night," said Scott Cabauatan, deputy director of the Wayne County Department of Public Services.

Rain has frozen on street signs and power lines. Even though roads aren't very icy, drivers are still advised to take it slow.

"Give yourself a ton of space out there between you and other vehicles, whether it’s a salt truck or just another commuter vehicle," Cabauatan said.

After a trip to the dentist and a quick workout, Viverett was ready to call it quits on driving.

"I (heard) that it (was) supposed to get a lot worse in the next few hours, so we… headed home," he said.