Drivers react to construction kicking off this morning at M-39 & I-94 interchange

Drivers in Wayne County are feeling the pain this morning with ramp closures from the Southfield Freeway beginning. There will be more major changes happening, as starting today at 9 a.m., construction will begin for two ramps at the M-39 and I-94 interchange.

Norhtbound M-39 to westbound I-94 will close, as well as southbound M-39 to both westbound and eastbound I-94

We asked drivers overnight if they knew about the upcoming closure.

“No. No, I didn’t. That’s gonna cause a lot of backups," said Taylor resident Rose Hill. "So, that’s really gonna mess a lot of people up. I feel like they should’ve prepared us a lot better because when they did that to 75, closed 75 last year right? It ended up causing severe backups on 94. Pretty bad and 96.”

“I did not know. And yes, it is very inconvenient," said Matt Turner, a Flint resident. "Yeah, I pretty much would have to keep it in my memory and just try to, you know, I’d have to come here on the city streets and drive around. And, of course, everyone else would. So, there would be long lines and what have you.”

We want you to be prepared before you hit the roads, which is why we plan on helping you stay informed on these closures all morning long.