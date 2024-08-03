Drunken driver hits St. Clair Shores police car on I-94

The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a traffic crash that involved a St Clair Shores police car.

On scene investigation revealed that the St. Clair Shores patrol car was parked on the right shoulder of W/B I-94 looking for a reported stolen vehicle in the area. The driver of a Buick Envision was westbound on I 94 and ran-off the roadway to the right and rear-ended the patrol car. The Buick came to rest on the grass embankment while the patrol car came to rest horizontally in the left and center lanes.

Further investigation revealed that the Buick driver was under the influence of alcohol. Both the suspect and police officer were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The police officer has been released from the hospital. The suspect is still receiving medical treatment and then will be lodged at the Macomb County Jail. Pends prosecutor review.

“There are too many options to get around then getting behind the wheel .” said F/Lt Mike Shaw. “This is just one of the risky driving behaviors we are seeing on our roads today. There is never a reason to drive impaired.”